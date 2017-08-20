SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Breitbart News Daily: Trump on Afghanistan

by Breitbart News20 Aug 20170

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Former Navy SEAL and CEO of Blackwater Erik Prince will discuss President Trump’s scheduled primetime speech on Monday night to announce his administration’s new strategy in Afghanistan.

We’ll also hear from Dan Gainor, the Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, on the refusal of the establishment media to condemn left-wing violence at rallies.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

