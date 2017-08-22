Claire Lopez on Trump Afghanistan Strategy: ‘Why are We Fighting to Preserve a Regime under Sharia Law?’

Claire Lopez, Center for Security Policy vice president for research and analysis spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday in reaction to President Trump’s Afghanistan announcement.

Saying there were some elements of the speech she liked, while citing its lack of specifics, Lopez continued, “The former two presidencies in Afghanistan, their policy allowed the establishment and the enforcement of sharia law, of Islamic law in Afghanistan.”

“What are we doing fighting to preserve a regime under sharia,” Lopez asked, “that is not addressed.”

Lopez pointed out that the Taliban we are fighting in Afghanistan are indigenous and not invaders and that no military power in history has invaded and won in Afghanistan.

“I don’t honestly see the core and compelling U.S. national strategic interest in shedding, spending blood and treasure in Afghanistan. I don’t see it,” added Lopez.

