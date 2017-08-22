Kelli Ward: ‘We Need a Clean Border Security Bill First and Foremost’

Dr. Kelli Ward, who is challenging incumbent Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) in the Republican primary, talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday regarding President Trump’s planned rally on Tuesday in Phoenix and Trump’s praise for her over Jeff Flake on Twitter.

She also discussed border security and Trump’s potential pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio, which she supports.

advertisement

Ward said, “In my campaign, border security and stopping illegal immigration is the number one issue, so I’m glad he’s getting down there and is going to get up close and personal with the border patrol and also see what is happening down in the Yuma sector, and then he’s going to be in Phoenix.”

Ward added that she expects to see a large crowd to welcome the president.

“Sen. Flake is one of the original Never Trumpers,” said Ward, adding that Flake is weak on both amnesty and border security, the cornerstones of her platform.

As for news of a potential new round of immigration negotiations in Washington, Ward said, “I think we need a clean border security bill first and foremost. We need to secure the border with a barrier, which means build the wall.”

Ward added that we need to use technology to its fullest extent for border security and to empower the Border Patrol.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: