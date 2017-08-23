Angel Mom Sabine Durden ‘Praying Like Crazy’ Trump Won’t Break Campaign Promise on DACA

Sabine Durden, Angel Mom & co-founder of Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime (AVIAC) joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Wednesday to discuss reports the White House might cave on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and amnesty for some illegal immigrants as part of a deal to get border wall funding.

“I’m praying like crazy that that is just a rumor,” said Durden, “and that it’s not true and won’t happen,” agreeing that such a deal would not be a good trade-off.

advertisement

Added Durden, “We shouldn’t trade. we shouldn’t be held hostage by illegals who break into our country, have no rights here, or shouldn’t have rights – actually, they have more rights than many Americans – but no, no way, no how this should happen,” referring to President Trump reversing himself on two major campaign promises.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: