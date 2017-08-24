Rosemary Jenks: ‘We Absolutely Cannot Trade a DACA Amnesty for Enforcement’

NumbersUSA Vice President & Director of Government Relations, Rosemary Jenks, talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Thursday regarding President Trump’s reiteration of his pledge to build the border wall during the rally in Phoenix even if that means a government shutdown.

“The one thing that we absolutely cannot do, “said Jenks, ” is trade a DACA amnesty for enforcement.”

advertisement

“We did that in 1986 and it failed miserably,” she added. “You’ll get the amnesty. You will not get the enforcement. So, that needs to be taken off the table.”

Jenks said the question now is “whether or not Congressional Republicans in the House and the Senate have the will to actually force the Democrats to vote on the wall.” She went on to point out that there are 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in states Trump won in 2016, adding that she doubted their constituents would approve of their voting against a wall.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: