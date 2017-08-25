Caddell Goes on Epic Rant About Antifa, the War on Monuments, Media Bias and Politics

Pat Caddell joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday to talk about the news of the week, Antifa, the Left’s war on monuments, media bias, and other topics.

Regarding the administration, Caddell said, ” I don’t know that he (Trump) has a large number of people who quite understand how he got elected” around him in the White House, now. “He has a lot of government types in there. He has a fair number of Republican regulars scattered in the government, or appointed in the government.”

advertisement

He said it stems from the lack of anticipation of Trump winning in 2016 and that he also has some Democrats in the government. He added that he believes “the President is strong in his beliefs but has not communicated them in a strategic way.”

Citing recent incidents in which ESPN shifted an Asian broadcaster’s assignment because his name was Robert Lee and the ACLU apologizing for tweeting an image of a white child holding an American flag, Caddell said, “We are being driven at the moment by a narrative in this country that’s so divisive.” He also said he’d like to see a media analysis of how much attention media gave to the shooting of Republican Congressmen Scalise in Arlington in comparison to events in Charlottesville.

Caddell discussed the Civil War and Robert E. Lee’s history at some length, pointing out that historians have credited him with helping to bring the country together after the war and also how the allowing of monuments, in part, helped the country to heal and unite. He then went on to slam the media, saying, “this divisiveness is dangerous because it is kind of a political civil war and eventually there’s going to be a counter-reaction to this killing of what America is and how it has evolved and what it must still become. It has a long way to go.”

Caddell continued, “You cannot call huge majorities in this country racist and get away with it constantly. After a while, they’re not going to like it. I suspect we’ll see this issue play out in the Virginia Governor’s race. It’ll be interesting to see how that works.”

Caddell cited fears of “a second tearing apart of this country” as what keeps him up at night, now, adding, “Putin could not be happier. Nothing could be better for him than to see this country torn apart over these questions and the accusations of Americans to Americans.”

“Remember Russia? You might remember Russia. It has disappeared. Now we have a new narrative, that the President is crazy,” said Caddell, faulting James Clapper, Obama’s Director of National Intelligence, “a man who lied to the Senate” as a prime mover of that narrative.

Caddell said, “The media is on a jihad to remove Trump from office and they have been trying to delegitimize him from day one.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern

LISTEN: