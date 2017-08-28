Breitbart News Daily: Nolte’s Return

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Breitbart’s John Nolte will join Alex to discuss his return to Breitbart News.

advertisement

We’ll also have the latest coverage of Tropical Storm Harvey’s havoc in Texas. Breitbart Texas’ Brandon Darby will update us on the situation on the ground in the Lone Star State.

Breitbart National Security Editor Frances Martel will discuss North Korea firing a missile at Japan.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.