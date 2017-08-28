EPA’s Pruitt: Administration Acutely Focused on Hurricane Harvey; Response Going Well Thus Far

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday regarding his agency’s efforts regarding Hurricane Harvey and the ongoing fall-out from the storm.

While noting that there is still much work to do, including monitoring developing events, Pruitt said, “I think that through today, the President’s leadership, giving direction to each of the agencies, working together with Governor Abbott of Texas, I think its gone very, very well,” in describing the government’s response thus far.

Pruitt also cited several top-level meetings on the topic which President Trump has led over the last few days.

Added Pruitt, “We want to work together with Texas to ensure that people have safe drinking water and power is back on and that we see the right response by each of the federal agencies.”

Post-crisis, Pruitt said he hopes to return to focusing on curtailing the “overreach” by the Obama administration’s EPA.

