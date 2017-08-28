Gainor to NBC’s Chuck Todd on Antifa Violence: ‘You Own it’

Media Research Center Vice President of Business and Culture Dan Gainor joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday to discuss yesterday’s events in Berkeley and how media still refuses to condemn or acknowledge left wing violence at political rallies.

Speaking of Antifa in Berkeley, Gainor said, “They turned out particularly large yesterday. They were militant. They were violent. They attacked people, they attacked journalists, they were chanting, … ‘No Trump, No wall, no USA at all.”

Gainor also pointed out that NBC’s Chuck Todd “put on this guy Mark Bray from Dartmouth, put him on twice in one week to defend the violence of Antifa and here they are chanting this. The people who own this violence in Berkeley yesterday are people exactly like Chuck Todd.”

Gainor continued, “If your entire topic like Todd had on Meet the Press the other day is discussing whether it’s okay to do violence against conservatives and you put on two liberals to debate it, yeah, you own it,” arguing that what Todd did was akin to advocating for violence.

