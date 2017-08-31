McEnany on Trump’s Tax Speech: He’s Engaging the Public and ‘Setting the Terms’ for Negotiation

Republican National Committee Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday to discuss President Trump’s “pro-American” tax reform plan he promoted in a Missouri speech and also urged Congress to pass it.

Acknowledging that we don’t have specifics, yet, McEnany said, “This is a good jumping off point. I think the fact that the President’s out there and selling this to the American people is a good start.”

advertisement

“The fact that we’re selling this plan to the American people now, I think, will make it easier to sell in Congress,” she added.

McEnany positioned Trump’s initial effort more as the beginning of a negotiation than the announcement of a final plan. “I think it’s just getting us in the same room. We know that the President wants to reach out to Democrats on this as well, try to bring them onboard. I think it’s just setting the terms before we have a conversation, essentially.”

She continued, “I think there is a plan, there are goals, there are benchmarks behind the scenes. The President knows what he wants. But he’s an expert negotiator and he knows he has to try to get people on board.” McEnany also pointed out that the President put pressure on Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill by calling her out specifically regarding tax reform, citing it as part of his effort to enlist Democrat support.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: