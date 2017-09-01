Houston’s Tom Fontaine: Positive Reaction to Harvey Has ‘Restored My Faith in Humanity’

Tom Fontaine, a Houston-based radio producer, and Hurricane Harvey survivor discussed his house flooding, evacuation by boat, and the ongoing cleanup effort in Houston post-Harvey.

Fontaine described the events around the flooding, his family’s evacuation and help from friends to find a place to stay, adding, “It’s restored my faith in humanity. everybody is just helping everybody. People I haven’t talked to in six-months, a year, sometimes five-years have emailed me, texted me, hey what do you need, I’ll drive down there. I’ll send supplies, what do you need?”

He called it “refreshing” to see how the Houston community has really come together, going on to discuss how neighbors are helping neighbors clean up and start to resettle and even those unaffected are helping others when and where they can..

With no television and not even radio in many cases, Fontaine said people are largely relying on social media for news and communication.

Pointing to the general feel of conversation between those working together, “We’re saying, hey man, when we get all this cleaned up and picked up, we’re going to have a big barbecue and a beer bash,” said Fontaine.

