Rep. Mark Meadows: Senate Likely to Exploit Suffering of Texans to Raise Government Spending Limits

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Matt Boyle on Tuesday regarding the Freedom Caucus’s agenda going into the fall as well as the current challenge facing Congress over relief for Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

Meadows predicts that the Senate will use the Hurricane Harvey relief bill as a means to exploit the suffering of Texas residents to raise the limit on government spending.

advertisement

“We’re going to vote on Wednesday morning for Hurricane Harvey relief. Many conservatives believe that if we keep that just as a clean relief effort – no pork, no leverage, no debt ceiling added to it – that it’ll fly through not only the House, but the Senate.”

“But,” added Meadows, “what we do anticipate is that the Senate will add a two trillion dollar debt increase and send it back to the House, and I think that not only sends a very bad message; it just says that the people that have suffered so much in Texas now are being used as a leverage to just promote an increase in the federal credit card.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: