Angel Mom Mendoza: Politicians Fighting for Illegal Immigrants, Not American Citizens

“Angel Mom” Mary Ann Mendoza spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday regarding her reaction to President Trump’s actions related to DACA and immigration reform.

Mendoza said Trump “is moving in the right direction on it,” adding, “But I wish he would have a stronger stance on it.”

“The thought that hit me is,” she continued, addressing recent meetings on Capitol Hill, “we live in a democracy where the people vote for these representatives to be in Washington representing them and their wishes. And isn’t it ironic that we have all of these elected officials in Washington fighting for illegal aliens in our country?”

She questioned how things got to the place where illegal aliens are seemingly more important than American citizens.

Mendoza said she has never heard from either Sen. Flake or Sen. McCain. “I have requested a meeting with Sen. Flake and Sen. McCain from Arizona while I’m here in Washington. Neither of them have the time to meet with me. I have never heard from either of them since my son’s death.”

As Breitbart News reported, “Mary Ann Mendoza lost her son, Mesa Police Sergeant Brandon Mendoza, to an intoxicated criminal illegal alien. The 32-year-old police officer from Mesa, Arizona, was killed when the drunk illegal alien drove down the wrong way on a highway.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

