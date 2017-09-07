Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday regarding reactions to the Trump administration’s DACA decision, Hurricane Harvey relief being tied to a debt ceiling increase, as well as other issues.

On immigration, Brat said, “If the other side is serious about a conversation, just a starter conversation, they have to approve E-Verify. If they won’t step up to that, you know they’re not serious about legal immigration, about keeping track of anything.”

As for chain migration, Brat said, “The number reported is 800,000. Well, it’s not 800,000. Each of those persons can bring in their entire extended family once they reach a certain status. And so that gets complex, and it blows up. The left says, if we lose these people, it’s a huge economic loss. Well, the economy will shrink, but no one cares about the total economy. You care about your income after taxes and transfer payments, and that’s what we’ve got to focus on.”

