Rep. Jordan: Trump Not ‘Shifting Left’ with Budget Deal, but It’s Not Good for Taxpayers

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday about his reaction to DACA and the budget deal reached between Democrat leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think it’s an indication the president is shifting left,” Jordan said.

Jordan went on to say, “There’s no way to characterize this as a good deal. Anything that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer think is good is not good for the American taxpayers, and understand what happened is the credit card limit went up, and nothing was done to address the underlying $20 trillion dollar debt problem.”

On DACA, Jordan said he believes Trump “did the right thing” by setting the stage for Congress to act on the issue in a constitutional manner.

