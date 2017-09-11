Gainor on 60 Minutes: Bannon Did Well; Rose Seemed ‘Out of His Depth’

Media Research Center (MRC) Vice President of Business and Culture Dan Gainor joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Monday to discuss the week in media bias as well as Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s appearance on CBS News’s 60 Minutes.

“I think [Bannon] did well. I think Charlie Rose was out of his depth and didn’t ask too many good questions,” said Gainor.

“Notice how he set it up,” Gainor continued, “where alt-right meets conspiracy theory.”

Gainor made the point that Rose and his producers are not familiar with right-leaning media such as Breitbart News and others, and while they may give it a quick look to prepare for a show or segment, they do not understand what it is and mischaracterize it based on that ignorance.

Gainor, who monitors media from his perch at the MRC, also pointed out that the lack of red flags in Monday morning promotional emails from the likes of Politico and the Hill indicates they found little to seize upon to attack Bannon or Breitbart News in the segment.

