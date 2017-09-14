Jenny Beth Martin: Trump Starting to Sound like Hillary on Immigration

Jenny Beth Martin, co-founder of Tea Party Patriots talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Thursday regarding Hillary Clinton’s ongoing effort to blame everyone else for her loss, as well as recent developments in the immigration debate.

Martin said, “We voted for Donald Trump because we wanted something different than what Hillary Clinton was going to give this country and the deal that we’re hearing right now that happened yesterday coming out of the White House is what we’d expect Hillary Clinton to give us.”

advertisement

Martin said she thinks people would be much more willing to talk about DACA if they first saw a border wall being built, as President Trump promised.

“Coming to tell us that we need to grant amnesty to people who entered our country illegally before keeping the other promises to secure the border, to build the wall, it’s very concerning,” said Martin.

She also called Hillary Clinton patronizing, adding that she needs to look in the mirror as opposed to taking a victim mentality.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: