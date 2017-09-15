SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

‘Angel Mom’ Mendoza: Trump Making Illegal Alien Crime Victims Feel ‘Like Props’

Immigration activists hold hands in front of Freedom Tower in downtown Miami, Monday, Jan. 28, 2013. The Florida Immigrant Coalition, together with other immigrant families and community organizations, have initiated the "Di Que Si!" campaign, which translates into English "I said yes!," demanding immigration reform that creates a system that keeps families united. Activists and immigrants also asked for the suspension of deportations as lawmakers work on immigration reform, and announced they will join a national mobilization in favor of immigration reform in Washington D.C. on April 10. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
AP/Alan Diaz

15 Sep 2017

Angel Mom” Mary Ann Mendoza spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Friday regarding President Trump’s recent actions regarding immigration reform, which represent a significant shift away from much of his campaign rhetoric.

Citing a rash of crime statistics, “It boggles my mind,” said Mendoza, “why do we have elected officials in Washington that the American people have voted for who are more concerned about protecting illegals in our country than they are you and I.”

“And that’s why AVIAC (Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime) fights,” she continued, “because we don’t want any other family in the United States to have to deal with the tragedy and the pain, the unbearable pain we’ve had to endure losing our children.”

“We were brought onto the stage because we believed in President Trump and the message he was sending out to our country and we told our stories and were there for him at rallies,” she said. Mendoza said Trump was the first person to bring stories like hers to light and now feels that she and others are being treated “like props.”

“That is what these last two days are making us feel like,” she said, speaking for her group as a whole.

