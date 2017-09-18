Rep. Steve King: If the Push for DACA Happens Quickly It Could Be Unstoppable

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) joined Breitbart News Sunday SiriusXM hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollack to discuss President Trump’s apparent shift away from his biggest campaign promise to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Said King on Trump’s kicking the issue over to Congress, “At this point, if it goes really quickly it’s going to be hard to stop it. But I would just remind people, leading with amnesty in 1986 (under Reagan) was a mistake and most people looking at that would agree.”

“The promise was,” King continued, “we’d get enforcement in exchange for amnesty,” pointing out that never happened. It also pointed out that efforts to stop an amnesty-first approach in the recent past have worked but it would take a similar effort now – and quickly – to derail an amnesty-first deal, again.’

