Geller: Berkeley Has ‘Come Full Circle on Free Speech and It’s Very Dangerous’

Pamela Geller, editor-in-chief of The Geller Report joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming Free Speech Week at Berkeley and President Trump’s signing of legislation condemning White Supremacists and other “hate groups.”

Geller called the obstacles Berkeley seems to be building to thwart the event a form of totalitarianism, adding that millennials have no idea what free speech is and need to hear other voices.

Geller said Berkeley has “come full circle on free speech and it is very dangerous,” adding it seems obvious that Berkeley doesn’t want this event to happen. They will silence us until there’s none of us left. No sane person supports the Klan. The Neo-Nazis are not our problem when perfectly legitimate organization are falsely classified by the

