Jerry Boykin: Roy Moore Brings ‘a Level of Courage We Just Don’t See in Politicians Today’ to Alabama Senate Race

Family Research Council Action PAC Executive Vice President Lt. General (retired) Jerry Boykin joined SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday’s Breitbart News Daily to talk about the FRC’s endorsement of Judge Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

“Look at Roy Moore and what he stands for,” said Boykin. “You do not have to guess where he stands on things. I’m a retired military guy, so as far as I am concerned, it is a positive that he is a West Point graduate and served his country. I see that as being important to his view of American values.”

“Secondly, Roy Moore has stood up against not only the leadership in Alabama, but he stood up against the federal government,” he continued. “He stood up against Barack Obama’s administration, and he’s paid a dear price for it.”

“That is the kind of guy that we need now, because I think you captured it when you said the question is, is this going to be about the establishment, or is it going to be about a new generation of leaders that are going to come in there as independent thinkers that think their only responsibility is to their constituents and the Constitution of the United States. That describes Roy Moore from my perspective,” Boykin told Marlow.

“Roy Moore is a constitutionalist. All you have to do is talk to him to understand that. I mean, he can literally quote the Constitution. And his actions have matched his words,” said Boykin.

“So you go back to a few years ago, when Roy Moore was told to take down the Ten Commandments,” he elaborated. “Now, whether you have the Ten Commandments up or not is not the key thing. The key thing is is that Roy Moore said ‘no, I’m not taking this down, because I have a constitutional right here in the state of Alabama to have a Ten Commandments up on the steps of the Supreme Court here.’ And he refused to take it down.”

“That is courage that is hard to find,” he declared. “And then when the Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage was a right, a constitutional right, Roy Moore said to his judges there in the state of Alabama, ‘The Supreme Court can’t tell us in the state of Alabama what to do on this issue, and unlike what most people think, all federal rulings don’t supersede or overtake all state rulings.’ He stood up and said, ‘You don’t have to obey this.’”

“Once again, he got sued, and he got in all kinds of trouble, but it didn’t matter to him. He believed that he was standing for what was right, and what the Constitution provided for. I think that is a level of courage that, again, we just don’t see in politicians today – with the exception of the other guy that’s outside of the mainstream, and that’s Donald Trump,” Boykin said.

Boykin agreed with Marlow that the possibility of President Trump making a “grand bargain” with Senate leadership that would compromise his outsider agenda is alarming, and might help to explain why Trump endorsed Moore’s primary opponent Luther Strange.

“I think that there’s some negotiations going on that we’re not aware of,” he speculated. “I think that Mitch McConnell is certainly pulling out all the stops. The last thing that Mitch McConnell wants is a Roy Moore in the Senate. Roy Moore will be a thorn in his side. He cannot pressure Roy Moore to do anything that Roy Moore does not believe is constitutional or in the best interests of the people of Alabama.”

“I think that there probably is some back-door negotiations and some pleas that are coming out of Mitch McConnell and his C4, his action PAC, to get the president and the vice-president to campaign for Luther Strange because they fear Roy Moore,” said Boykin.

Looking at polls that show Moore running well ahead of Strange in the Alabama primary, Boykin said the race could be a “bellwether for what we can expect” in the 2018 midterm elections.

“Number One, in 2018 there are more Democrats than Republicans that are up for re-election in the Senate,” he noted. “But don’t forget, there are still Republicans up for re-election. I think you could see some Republicans like Jeff Flake that could be in great jeopardy. I think you can see several of those that have been anti-Trumpers, several of those that have been problematic for the president – I think if Roy Moore wins this race and it sets the tone for 2018, I think that there are a number of Republicans that are also going to be vulnerable, just like the Democrats.”

Marlow asked Boykin about the FRC’s efforts to expose the Southern Poverty Law Center, widely touted in the media as a nonpartisan authority on hate crimes, as a partisan political operation, and indeed a dangerous left-wing hate group itself.

“We have a website now, it’s SPLC Exposed. Several organizations that have been targeted by them have helped to put up the website. FRC is one of those sponsors,” Boykin said.

“I believe this is one of the most evil organizations in America,” he charged. “They are an arm of the ultra-Left. They have identified us, a Christian organization, as a hate group but they have never mentioned Black Lives Matter that advocates for the killing of police. They’ve never mentioned Antifa. They’ve never mentioned a number of the Islamic groups that have very much advocated for the destruction of Israel.”

“Now, you tell me: what is the criteria? And the answer is, if you’re conservative, if you’re a Christian, you’re going to be targeted. One of the senior executives there has already said that their objective is to destroy us. To destroy us! Mark Potok said that. That’s a good indication of where they are, and why they’re doing what they’re doing,” he said.

“These people have to be stopped, but they are stopped only after people understand what they are really up to. That’s why I think the Congress has got to be part of this. We’ve got to delegitimize them by saying, ‘Wait a minute. What authority do you have to list anybody as a hatemonger or a hate group? You have no authority,’” he urged.

“It is only validated when elements of our government pick it up and use it as authenticated data, and it’s not. It’s their assessment based on their political leanings, and the leanings of that group or individual that they target. They targeted Ben Carson, of all people, and Jeanine Pirro, and Laura Ingraham,” he pointed out, agreeing with Marlow that the attack on Carson as especially “sickening.”

“They’re shameless, and quite frankly the fact that they have $320 million in offshore accounts should be a strong indication that they are a money-making machine, and this hate labeling has been very remunerative for them,” said Boykin.