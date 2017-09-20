SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Tea Party Leader Jenny Beth Martin: Roy Moore Is a Strong, Principled Conservative Who Will Put Principles First in the Senate

Jenny Beth Martin, president and co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots speaks during a rally organized by Tea Party Patriots on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015, to oppose the Iran nuclear agreement. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaste

by Dan Riehl20 Sep 2017Washington, DC0

Jenny Beth Martin, co-founder of Tea Party Patriots, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam to discuss her group’s  endorsement of the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill and to comment on the Alabama Senate primary race pitting Judge Roy Moore against incumbent  Luther Strange (R-AL).

Martin said of Moore, “Roy Moore is a man of conviction. He’s a very strong conservative. He’ll put his values and his principles first” if elected to the U.S. Senate.

She went on to say Moore is “very well-versed” in the Constitution and will look out for the interest of the people of Alabama while in the Senate, just as he did through his long tenure as a judge.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN:

