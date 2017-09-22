Rep. Mo Brooks: Electing Roy Moore Is Key to Draining the Swamp and Sending a Message to D.C. Republicans

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) previewed the Alabama Senate Race during a Friday discussion with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam and also discussed his endorsement of Roy Moore over appointed incumbent Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL).

In addressing the reasons for endorsing Moore, Brooks said, “If Roy Moore gets elected, there’s a seismic earthquake under the feet of Republican Senators. They are accustomed to being able to buy their re-election. They are not accustomed to being reelected on the merit of their service.”

Brooks continued, “If Roy Moore wins, then all of a sudden I think you’re going to see some of these Republican Senators that are kind of squishy decide not to run for reelection because they have not done a good job representing the people of America, they have not done a good job addressing the challenges that America faces.”

“And I think that’s great,” added Brooks, “I think we need to replace a lot of our United States Senators who have given us a total of 20 trillion dollars in debt, who have failed to repeal Obamacare, just go down the list of things.”

