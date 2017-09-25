Santorum: If You Vote Against Graham-Cassidy but Claim to Be for Obamacare Repeal, You’re a ‘Liar’

Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum told Breitbart News Daily host Raheem Kassam on Monday, “Anyone who votes again this bill,” referring to the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill, “and says, ‘I’m still for repealing Obamacare,’ they’re a liar because they had a chance to repeal Obamacare, and they didn’t.”

Santorum also went into detail on recent changes to the bill to gain more support, arguing that any alleged addition of money to sway some senators is a minor issue, at best. He said the adjustments were simply to ensure that if Washington is going to block grant the Obamacare money, it needs to do so proportionately and fairly. That is what any last-minute changes are meant to bring about.

advertisement

He also cited welfare reform under Bill Clinton as an instance of successful government reform of a major program, while pointing out that the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal is the first real effort to take on Obamacare. Santorum said all previous votes to repeal Obamacare were actually “fake” votes, as it was known the bills being voted upon never had a chance of becoming law.

Santorum also said that Graham-Cassidy will get enough votes in the House if the Senate passes it, making it the first and only legitimate effort to repeal Obamacare.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern

LISTEN: