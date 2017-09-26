Gorka on Alabama Senate Primary: Draining the Swamp Is About Defeating GOP Establishment

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, former Deputy Assistant to President Trump and National Security editor for Breitbart News, and now chief strategist for the MAGA Coalition, joined Steve Bannon and Raheem Kassam on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily to talk about the Alabama Senate race.

Gorka said that voters in Alabama understand that voting for Judge Roy Moore in the GOP Senate primary does not compromise their support for President Trump, even though he has endorsed Moore’s opponent, Luther Strange.

“I’ve got a lot of guys on Twitter that are scratching their heads and saying, ‘What’s going on with the president?’ Everybody in Alabama I spoke to totally got it. They know the president’s intuition is to go with Judge Moore. That’s why we had that fascinating line in his speech – I think he went off-script, and he said, ‘Oh, by the way, if Luther Strange loses, I’m going to be right behind Judge Moore all the way,’” said Gorka.

“That tells you his instincts. You know Steve, you worked with him, I worked with him,” he reminded Bannon, who also worked in the Trump White House. “He is a preternatural instinctive actor. He gets it, and the people in Alabama – look at the double-digit lead for Judge Moore. They know there’s only one candidate that represents the Make America Great Again agenda. It’s Judge Moore.”

“The other one is a Swamp dweller!” Gorka said of Luther Strange. “20 years a lobbyist, appointed by a corrupt governor who had to step down three months later. They know it. They know who the real candidate is.”

Bannon asked why there seems to be such a “lack of urgency” among Capitol Hill Republicans to get behind the Trump agenda.

“Tonight is November the 8th again, and we have to make it November the 8th again,” Gorka responded. “The president was only accidentally the GOP candidate. He wiped the floor with 16 Establishment GOP Swamp-dweller candidates and beat a woman who spent at least $700 million on a position she thought was owed to her. Why is it so hard to push the Swamp back? Because it’s not just about the Democrats.”

“Inside the NSC, on Capitol Hill, it’s more than 20 years of uniparty Establishment thinking,” he elaborated. “Look at the decision on Afghanistan, which was my reason for resigning from your office in the White House. It’s just the momentum of business as usual.”

“If the Founding Fathers had been told that we’re going to have a professional class of politicians that in several cases serve for more than 30 years at the public trough, they would have been horrified,” he declared. “The inertia is massive. But you said it yesterday: this president is an unstoppable steam locomotive. We just have to help him from the outside, and the good people of Alabama have to send a message that November the 8th’s flame is alive and well.”

Kassam proposed that the Moore-Strange race has become “not just a national referendum but an international statement” about the conflict between citizens and their entrenched political elites.

“Let’s think about the dynamics of last night,” Gorka told Kassam. “You were key to the success of UKIP and Brexit. Steve yesterday talked about how he saw the trends ahead of time, about the connection between Brexit and this real estate billionaire from New York. Every single thing built into the Make America Great Again platform is about one philosophical issue.”

“This is what everybody misses with Donald J. Trump – whether it’s the wall, whether it’s the unshackling of the U.S. economy, whether it’s defeating ISIS. Whatever policy it’s about, it’s about national sovereignty. It’s about the reassertion of the people’s sovereignty in the face of an unaccountable political elite,” Gorka said.

“Whether it’s Capitol Hill and the cronies, the lobbyists, the Swamp dwellers, or whether it’s faceless bureaucrats in Brussels, that’s why I joined the MAGA Coalition,” he explained. “That’s why we’re going to support the president from the outside. Because it isn’t demagoguery, it isn’t extremism, it isn’t even fundamentalism. It’s about the reassertion of democracy.”

“The will of the people must be expressed in the political system. That’s why you have Nigel Farage fly 6,000 miles to Alabama to talk about Judge Moore, and why he is the MAGA choice,” he said.

Gorka said reviewing the tapes of Breitbart News Daily over the past year and a half would demonstrate that “the people who call in from all across America – from darkest, deepest Tennessee – with details about issues that you will never hear on NPR, never heard mentioned on CNN, never written about in the HuffPo, Politico.”

“That’s why Donald Trump is the president. That’s why I joined my PAC. MAGA Coalition, check it out, MAGACoalition.com. We’re calling it the Super PAC for the forgotten men and women,” he said.

“It’s not about Big Business. It’s not about Wall Street. It’s not about the embedded political elite. It’s about the average individual who said, ‘You know what? A strong nation-state is a good thing. Having my job exported to China is a bad thing. Defeating radical Islam? Yes, I agree, and China is a long-term threat to us,’” he contended.

“When the average American understands that, you know it’s time for a change. You know it’s time for Judge Moore and the people like him to come and help the president drain the Swamp here in D.C.,” Gorka declared.

