Rep. Mo Brooks: A Moore Win Today Will ‘Be a Seismic Earthquake in Washington, DC.’

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam, who was also joined by Stephen K. Bannon on Tuesday, regarding the voting taking place in Alabama’s Senate special election.

“If Roy Moore wins, that is going to be a seismic earthquake in Washington, DC. that is going to cause a lot of elected officials to think, you know, maybe I need to win my re-election by having done a good job,” said Brooks.

He also pointed out that, contrary to how it has been portrayed, Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) has worked “hand in glove” with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for eight months and a vote for Strange would be akin to an endorsement of what many believe to be McConnell’s failed leadership.

Brooks also took on the special interest money that is propping up the Strange campaign, saying, “they’re used to being able to lead voters around as if they had a ring through their nose and with these massive onslaughts of millions upon millions of dollars in attack ads cause voters to vote one way, or another.”

Added Brooks, “I believe the people of Alabama are going to reject, by a wide margin, the dishonesty and contempt that’s been displayed by the Senate Leadership Fund and Steve Law,” both aligned with the Strange campaign.

