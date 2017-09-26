Surabian: A Moore Win Will ‘Open Up the Floodgates’ for Anti-Establishment Candidates Across America

Former White House political adviser Andy Surabian joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM hosts Stephen K. Bannon and Raheem Kassam to discuss Tuesday’s special election in Alabama.

Surabian said a Moore win over strange Tuesday would be “a shot that’s going to open up the floodgates come 2018; that’s why this is such a big deal.”

Surabian was speaking in terms of more grassroots-aligned candidates stepping up to take on entrenched incumbents and the crony capitalism of today’s Washington establishment in the wake of a now-anticipated Moore victory Tuesday.

“The people supporting Judge Roy Moore are truly passionate about him,” Surabian said.

“There’s an electricity in this state,” he continued.

“The people who are backing Roy Moore, they know what this means nationally. They know that this isn’t just about Alabama. This is about all of us. If people in other states can see a guy like Judge Roy Moore get elected, they’re going to double down on their anti-establishment candidate. They’re the reason why the Senate Leadership Fund and Steven Law just themselves have spent over nine million dollars, just themselves, to try and stop Judge Moore,” added Surabian.

