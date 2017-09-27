Gorka: Roy Moore’s Victory in Alabama Primary a ‘Revolutionary Moment in American Politics’

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, chief strategist for the MAGA Coalition and former deputy assistant to President Trump, told SiriusXM hosts Steve Bannon and Raheem Kassam on Wednesday’s Breitbart News Daily that Roy Moore’s victory in the Alabama Senate primary “changed American politics.”

“It’s the first battle in a war that’s going to reform politics,” Gorka said to Bannon. “I know you like the word ‘nationalism,’ but I’m not even satisfied with the more gentle word ‘populism.’ For me it’s a reassertion of sovereignty and a reassertion of democracy, where the wishes of the people are actually expressed in a way that the money and the influence of the establishment totally fails.”

“That’s a revolutionary moment in politics,” he said. “When you look at, what’s the latest count? $30 million spent by the Swamp. For the local people’s voices just to reject that attempt by the establishment to hijack that primary, I think it really, truly is a revolutionary moment in American politics.”

Bannon asked how tough that war to reform politics was likely to become. Gorka responded by quoting a comment Bannon made at the last Conservative Political Action Conference: “If you think that the Swamp is going to give back our nation without a fight, then you’re sorely mistaken.”

“After my month in the White House, I need the listeners to understand this isn’t just about the lobbyists. It’s not just about the people on Capitol Hill. The Swamp – I don’t like the phrase ‘Deep State’; I like the phrase ‘the permanent state’ – is also largely about the bureaucrats who just think they know better than anybody else,” Gorka said.

“I saw this in my time working with colleagues in the NSC and elsewhere across government. When you’ve got somebody who’s a GS-14 who thinks, ‘Nope, I’ve been here for 20 years, I’m going to be here after the president leaves, and I know better, and I’m just going to do my own thing,’ that’s what we have to fight as well – the idea that there’s this entrenched political elite that’s not just politicians, but also bureaucrats that think they know better,” he said.

Gorka said he was impressed by “the atmosphere, the positive energy” of the Moore campaign in Alabama.

“Everybody was just positive, and everybody thought we are going to win. It wasn’t the Little Engine That Could. It wasn’t a concept of inferiority or being a second-class citizen. It was just, ‘No, this is right. Judge Moore is the right person,’” he recalled.

“I think the biggest thing of all, Steve, is how everybody saw the primary yesterday as November the 8 happening again,” he told Bannon. “We are sending the same message to Washington, to the Swamp, that we are not going to allow them to get away with it. I think it was just that positive attitude, that this revolutionary event is going to continue, and it’s not just one race. It is a larger war to cleanse the system.”

Gorka agreed with Bannon’s critique that too much of the Republican consultant class thinks big campaign money is the only necessary ingredient for political victory.

“They think the politics of personal assassination, of political assassination and triangulation, is it,” Gorka said. “They’re just going to throw more money at it. They don’t need to convince you of anything. They don’t need to argue their policies. They just wish to destroy you. They just don’t get it.”

“The beautiful thing about last night is it demonstrates yet again that the establishment on the right, as well as the left, still has no idea what happened last year on November the 8,” he said. “As long as they don’t understand that, we are going to win every single time because you cannot buy Americans.”

