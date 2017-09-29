SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Bossie: Patrick Morrisey in West Virginia Is ‘the Tip of the Spear’ of the Anti-Establishment Insurgency

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is shown Thursday, March 3, 2016, outside the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Morrisey's coal-dependent state is helping lead a lawsuit against President Barack Obama's new clean-power rules. In February the U.S. Supreme Court issued a stay of the rules until legal challenges are resolved. (AP Photo/John Raby)
AP Photo/John Raby

by Dan Riehl29 Sep 2017Washington, DC0

Citizens United President Dave Bossie joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM hosts Stephen K. Bannon and Raheem Kassam to discuss the Citizens United Political Victory Fund’s (CUPVF) recent endorsement of Patrick Morrisey in the Republican primary for U.S. senator from West Virginia.

Following an exclusive interview with Bossie on Thursday, Breitbart News reported:

“We support Patrick Morrisey for Senate because he has a proven record of results fighting for conservative West Virginia values and against the harmful liberal agenda of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton,” Bossie added. “Attorney General Morrisey was there to take on executive overreach at the Obama Environmental Protection Agency for the coal miners and he’s been there to support President Trump’s agenda taking on sanctuary cities and pushing for much needed tax reform. I look forward to working with Patrick Morrisey to enact President Trump’s conservative agenda when he gets to the Senate. I urge all Republican primary voters in West Virginia to support conservative outsider Patrick Morrisey for the United States Senate.”

“Patrick Morrisey is literally the tip of the spear,” said Bossie, speaking in terms of the rising anti-establishment wave sweeping the nation.

“He’s the two-term, state-wide elected attorney general conservative through and through, and he’s running against a moderate Republican who the establishment is desperate to have be their nominee,” Bossie said.

“This is another fight for the ages,” he added, comparing it to the recent election in Alabama. “This is going to be a seminal race in the country, where the canary in the mineshaft is hopefully the establishment candidate.”

Bossie admitted the race will present a challenge and emphasized the need for the grassroots to get and stay involved to support “bedrock conservatives who don’t just talk the talk.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN:

