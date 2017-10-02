Dan Gainor Calls Out NFL Players in Wake of Las Vegas Tragedy

Media Research Center Vice President of Business and Culture, Dan Gainor, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday to discuss media criticism of President Trump over his handling of the Puerto Rico recovery effort and the fall-out as the NFL protests continue.

Given Sunday night’s tragic events in Las Vegas, Gainor said of the protesting NFL players, “I want to ask them, how many are going to be sending sympathy notes and worried about the officers and the families of the officers who we know one officer has already been declared dead in the shooting?”

advertisement

While acknowledging that there are “a few bad apples” when it comes to police forces, as in any industry, Gainor called out Colin Kaepernick for his decision to wear socks depicting police officers as pigs, as well as pointing out the NFL has its share of “thugs,” as well.

He went on to point out that the NFL is going to have a big problem come up in a few years time when their TV contract comes up again, adding that a lot of fans are fed up with the politics in the NFL today.

As for Puerto Rico, Gainor said media wants very much to portray Puerto Rico as Trump’s Katrina, ignoring the logistics that make it a uniquely challenging problem for the administration to respond to as it might like.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: