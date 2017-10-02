Kaya Jones: Las Vegas Shooting ‘Well-Planned,’ ‘Premeditated,’ ‘He Methodically Thought This Out’

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Kaya Jones, who was at the Mandalay Bay music festival in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire, talked about her experience on Monday’s Breitbart News Daily with SiriusXM host Alex Marlow.

“I was actually an honorary guest of John and Kenny from Big & Rich, because I do a lot for the military,” said Jones, referring to one of the acts performing at the country music festival. “They have a moment in their show where they honor veterans, so they asked, ‘Hey, will you be the honorary bartender? We’re going to announce that you’re here because a lot of the vets know who you are, a lot of our fans know who you are. They would be really excited if you’re serving them while we honor them.’”

advertisement

“After the show, we hung out in the bus,” she continued. “As Jason was going on, we pulled out. We got to the Redneck Riviera, which is the band’s bar. As we got inside the house, the guys went on stage, and one of the guys with us tapped me and said, ‘I’m getting reports right now from my friend in law enforcement, there is an active shooter.’”

“I looked at him confused because this is my hometown,” Jones recalled. “I looked at him confused and I said, ‘Where?’ And he said, ‘On the stage, there are people dead.’ Then we started to get reports from our friends that were barricaded behind the stage that there was rapid fire, people were down.”

“One of our really good friends, who is an incredible accomplished DJ who was performing last night, his wife and baby were on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay,” she revealed, naming the same floor Paddock attacked from. “I’m happy to tell you guys that they are OK.”

“I’m still in shock,” said Jones. “I think all of the guys, all of our crew, are very lucky that we just happened to not be on that stage. But there are a lot of Americans who were not lucky tonight, and my thoughts and my prayers are with their families because it’s just inconceivable what this man chose to do.”

“Something that everyone needs to realize is that there are cameras on the grounds. From when you drive into the casino, the eye in the sky is paying attention,” she noted.

“Mandalay Bay was sold out. This was really, really well-planned. This is premeditated,” Jones declared. “Sold out weeks in advance – he knew which room he wanted, he knew what angle, all of the above, because there’s no way he just got that room last-minute.”

“From what I’m gathering, there was a certain amount of ammo, a certain amount of guns in there. He had two platforms, apparently. The police found him dead when they came into the room. He had cameras set up knowing when the police would arrive. He methodically thought this out,” she said.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern

LISTEN: