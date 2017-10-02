Schilling Defends Trump on Puerto Rico, Yet Warns of Grave Consequences Ahead

Former MLB pitcher and SiriusXM radio host Curt Schilling joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday to discuss his Operation Bullpen relief efforts in Puerto Rico, as well as continuing news developments coming out of Las Vegas.

Concerning Puerto Rico, Schilling said he believes things are going to get worse before they get better.

At the same time, he said of his post-storm travels through both Texas and Florida, “I have not met a politician yet who hasn’t responded with the fact that our president did everything in his power and far exceeded expectations far beyond anything they’d ever seen in response time.”

At the same time, Schilling faulted some of the execution he has seen on the ground as “almost bordering on war crimes.” He went on to say, “I’m not naïve; this is a massive thing,” citing the red tape and other logistical issues on the ground, which he fears could cause the relief efforts in Puerto Rico to all but collapse in the near future.

One of the reasons they cannot get personnel in is because the roads haven’t been cleared, according to Schilling, highlighting a failure of execution on behalf of everyone and a massive failure on the part of local government on the island. He insisted the narratives that everything is fine and everything is coming back are false, and he fears we are going to a place we have never been in Puerto Rico.

