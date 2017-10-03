Rep. Norman: America Needs God, Not Gun Control After Las Vegas

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday regarding the potential for a new gun control debate in Congress after the tragedy in Las Vegas, President Trump’s tax reform plan, and the federal response to Puerto Rico.

Said Norman of events in Las Vegas, “For this to happen just shows the issues this country has.”

“To say that guns ought to be more regulated is just the wrong way,” he continued, “Now, what ought to be the topic of discussion is the tragedy that took place and how we can help to get God back into the mainstream of public life and it was absent in the killer and anyone that tries to make political hay, again, by talking about gun control, is backward in my opinion.”

