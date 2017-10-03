SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Rep. Norman: America Needs God, Not Gun Control After Las Vegas

gun control
REUTERS/TAMI CHAPPELL

by Dan Riehl3 Oct 2017Washington, DC0

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday regarding the potential for a new gun control debate in Congress after the tragedy in Las Vegas, President Trump’s tax reform plan, and the federal response to Puerto Rico.

Said Norman of events in Las Vegas, “For this to happen just shows the issues this country has.”

“To say that guns ought to be more regulated is just the wrong way,” he continued, “Now, what ought to be the topic of discussion is the tragedy that took place and how we can help to get God back into the mainstream of public life and it was absent in the killer and anyone that tries to make political hay, again, by talking about gun control, is backward in my opinion.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN:

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x