SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Rep. Gohmert: Senate Won’t ‘Touch Anything to Do with Abortion,’ Dooming Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act

Getty Images
Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

by Dan Riehl4 Oct 2017Washington, DC0

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday regarding the House of Representatives passing the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act and Democrat’s renewed call for more gun control legislation after the Las Vegas tragedy.

Gohmert said he didn’t think the Pain-Capable bill would pass in the Senate, as they don’t seem willing to take up any abortion-related legislation at this time. He also said the House would continue to push for the measure.

“The Senate gives us the impression they don’t want to touch anything to do with abortion,” said Gohmert.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN:

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x