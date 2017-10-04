Rep. Gohmert: Senate Won’t ‘Touch Anything to Do with Abortion,’ Dooming Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday regarding the House of Representatives passing the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act and Democrat’s renewed call for more gun control legislation after the Las Vegas tragedy.

Gohmert said he didn’t think the Pain-Capable bill would pass in the Senate, as they don’t seem willing to take up any abortion-related legislation at this time. He also said the House would continue to push for the measure.

“The Senate gives us the impression they don’t want to touch anything to do with abortion,” said Gohmert.

