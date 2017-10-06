Breitbart News Saturday Preview: Michael Grimm In Studio In New York City, Candidates Nationwide Against Establishment

Former Rep. Michael Grimm (R-NY), again a candidate for his old House seat after a stint in prison attempting a comeback campaign on Staten Island, will join Breitbart News Saturday live from New York City in the SiriusXM Manhattan studios on Saturday morning for a one-hour special on his story live at 10 a.m. ET on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125.

Grimm will be interviewed by Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle, Saturday’s host, in the New York City studios after his meeting with ex-White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon earlier in the week on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Bannon, who has returned to Breitbart News as Executive Chairman after his White House stint and tenure as CEO of President Donald Trump’s successful general election campaign, met Grimm at the Breitbart Embassy on Capitol Hill earlier this week, a meeting that has gone viral in the media.

In an interview with Newsweek after the meeting, Grimm said about Bannon that: “We’re definitely going to work together.”

Regarding his comeback campaign after he went to prison for tax evasion, Grimm—an ex-Marine and FBI agent before his first stint in the U.S. Congress—said: “And I can say that Steve Bannon was very excited about it.” Grimm is embracing President Trump and his populist nationalist ideals that he campaigned on in 2016, and Trump was elected in a landslide by the people of Staten Island—which comprises most of the district Grimm once represented that he seeks to reclaim from establishment Rep. Dan Donovan (R-NY). A whopping 57 percent of Staten Island went for Trump in the general election last year against Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton, and since Donovan is not aggressive in pushing the president’s agenda Grimm represents a real threat to the establishment in Washington.

The story of Grimm’s meeting with Bannon—just one of a handful of candidates for the U.S. House, U.S. Senate, and governorships nationwide who met with the Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former top White House official—has been picked up by nearly every media outlet in the country.

“We’re joining the Bannon portfolio of Republican challengers to anti-Trump Republican congressmen,” Michael Caputo, another ex-Trump campaign official who is now representing Grimm in his comeback bid, told the New York Times for instance.

Others who will appear on the program on Saturday with Boyle including Montana’s U.S. Senate GOP frontrunner candidate Matt Rosendale—the statewide insurance commissioner—and Dr. Mark Harris, a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in a primary against establishment-backed Rep. Robert Pittenger (R-NC) in North Carolina.

Pittenger just this week offended Republicans throughout his district and conservatives nationwide by palling around with disgraced ex-George W. Bush White House official Karl Rove. Rove is vehemently anti-Trump, as President Trump told Breitbart News in an April 2016 interview that Rove is a “dishonorable guy” who should not be allowed to write for the Wall Street Journal. Rove’s involvement in any GOP campaign severely threatens the ability of incumbent Republicans to withstand scrutiny from mainline members of the party who comprise the GOP electorate. That point was evidenced by what happened in Alabama’s recent U.S. Senate primary, where Luther Strange—the establishment-backed candidate—surrounded himself with acolytes of Rove including Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) president Steven Law and ex-Rove chief of staff Kristin Davison. Davison actually worked for the Strange campaign, whereas Law’s group—which is affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell—spent millions upon millions of dollars backing Strange.

This weekend’s Saturday program will begin to lay out how important the midterm elections are for the people across the country, and start telling the story Breitbart News will tell for the days, weeks, and months ahead about how the voters nationwide can wrangle control of the vision of the country away from unpopular leaders with demonstrated failures like McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Breitbart News’ own Sonnie Johnson will also do her weekly Sonnie’s Corner segment, and callers are welcome to join the conversation on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125.