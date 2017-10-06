Gorka: Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State Could Help Repair State Department ‘Subverted’ Under Obama

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, chief strategist for the MAGA Coalition, joined SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday’s Breitbart News Daily and talked about rumors that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson may soon be replaced, possibly by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Marlow proposed that, unlike Tillerson, Pompeo “does seem to be a MAGA guy,” fully in tune with President Trump’s agenda.

“He doesn’t seem to be, he is, 101 percent,” Gorka testified.

“I had lunch with Mike Pompeo very soon after the inauguration, in the Navy mess, in the West Wing. This guy is fully on board, very loyal to the president. He’s one of us. He is a MAGA man. It would be fabulous if he was given any position outside of the CIA as well. He’s doing superb work there,” he said.

“Irrespective of what Rex has or hasn’t done, there are two departments in this nation that have been subverted the most, especially under the last eight years, that do not represent the values of the founding of this Republic. One of them is the State Department,” he said.

Gorka said that with some exceptions, “most of the time, the people at the State Department do not represent our interests; they represent the interests of other nations. That is not what the State Department is about.”

The other department he had in mind was the Department of Justice, which he said was even worse than State.

“The Department of Justice was so criminally politicized under the Obama administration and under Eric Holder that is Swamp times ten,” he declared.

“Having somebody like Pompeo come into the State Department would be great news,” Gorka said.

When Marlow asked if the State Department degenerated under the leadership of Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry or if the institution became into a rogue bureaucracy under previous administrations, Gorka replied, “Yes and yes.”

“For the longest time, for decades, it was a cultural issue,” he elaborated. “The State Department attracted a certain type of individual that thought, ‘You can sit down with Iranian mullahs. You can sit down and negotiate with the Taliban. We’re all humans at the end of the day.’”

He described this institutional mindset as “post-modern, sophisticated, secular” and inclined to view all international relations as transactions or negotiations where “everybody at the end of the day wants the same thing.”

“It culturally built up that character as a machine, and then under Clinton, under Kerry, it was ideology that was driving everything,” Gorka continued. “We have to change the world. We’ve got to fight for LGBT rights in Catholic nations in Africa, in Christian nations, and just connecting the ideology to the culture in ways that were detrimental to the U.S. interest.”

Dr. Sebastian Gorka is a former Deputy Assistant to President Trump and former National Security editor for Breitbart News.

