RNC’s McDaniel: As a Woman, Michelle Obama’s Comments Are ‘Insulting,’ ‘Condescending,’ and ‘Marginalizing’

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday regarding former first lady Michelle Obama’s assertion that the GOP is “all male, all white.” She also discussed Rep. Linda Sánchez’s (D-CA) call for House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to step aside.

Concerning comments by Michelle Obama, McDaniel said, “I happen to be only the second woman to run the Republican National Committee, and I am a woman Republican who voted for President Trump based on issues that matter to me, and it’s very insulting and condescending to continually see the left try and minimize my voice and say that we didn’t vote on issues, or if a woman voted for President Trump, it’s because some have said their husband told them to.”

“It is so marginalizing,” McDaniel continued, “and it’s unfortunate to see the former first lady continue to double down on the politics of division that have symbolized the Democrat Party for far too long.”

