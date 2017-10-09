Dan Gainor: Weinstein Scandal Exposes Corruption of Entire ‘Media Entertainment Complex’

Media Research Center Vice President of Business and Culture, Dan Gainor, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday to discuss media ducking coverage of Harvey Weinstein.

Speaking of “the media entertainment complex” in the wake of the Weinstein scandal, Gainor said, “This is one of the times when you truly understand how corrupt the whole process is.”

advertisement

“It’s not just entertainment media,” added Gainor, “It’s news media, who are beholden to powerful people like Harvey Weinstein to get celebrities on their shows. If you offend him, if you kiss up to him, you get different results.”

Gainor also called out Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels for his weak excuse for not hitting the Weinstein issue, that it was because he was a fellow New Yorker. That’s absurd given that they are consumed with attacking New Yorker and now President Donald Trump.

Gainor also discussed the ongoing NFL National Anthem controversy, as well as the gun control debate post-Las Vegas.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: