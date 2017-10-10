Jason Miller Renews Call for Corker to Step Down and Make Way for Rep. Marsha Blackburn

CNN political commentator Jason Miller, the former communications director for Donald Trump’s presidential team, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Stephen K. Bannon on Tuesday to discuss Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) and the anticipated war on the Republican establishment to be played out during primaries leading up to the 2018 mid-term elections.

“Senator Corker has said that he’s retiring, so he clearly doesn’t want to be in the U.S. Senate anymore,” said Miller, going on to suggest he should resign now, as he doesn’t seem to support President Trump, or his agenda, while his conservative home state of Tennesee still does.

“If Senator Corker doesn’t want to support such basic conservative principles as tax reform, then he should just resign,” he said.

Added Miller, “There is a fantastic candidate who’s running to replace Sen. Corker, Congressman Marsha Blackburn (R-TN),” who he supports and said is a strong supporter of the president. Miller also mentioned her Twitter feed, Vote Marsha, encouraging listeners to follow the account and support Blackburn.

Blackburn and her account were in the news yesterday after Twitter flagged her campaign announcement over its pro-life messaging.

On Monday’s “Fox News Tonight,” Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who is also running for the U.S. Senate, criticized Twitter for engaging in a “double standard” by refusing to let her advertise her campaign launch video and stated Twitter told her they would have allowed her to promote the video if the “pro-life part” was removed. Blackburn stated that it was “astounding” that Twitter censored a “pro-women, pro-baby, pro-life message.”

Today, Miller reiterated his previously stated position that if Corker isn’t going to support Trump’s agenda, while also undermining the president, he should step down now and make way for Blackburn to be appointed as his replacement.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

