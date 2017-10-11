Heartland Institute: Trump ‘Did What He Said He Was Going to Do’ with EPA Carbon Emissions Rules

H. Sterling Burnett, Heartland Institute research fellow and managing editor of Environment & Climate News, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s announcement of the repeal of major emissions rules from the era of former President Barack Obama.

Burnett said President Trump “did what he said he was going to do” and called the Obama-era climate rules “all pain, no gain,” which forced states to “change their whole electric power structure” for marginal benefits, if any.

Burnett discussed the particulars in depth and said the Obama-era regulations were just another example of the left’s ongoing search for a hook to run our lives and put their own elite in power because they think they know so much more than the rest of us.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: