CNN’s Paris Dennard: Media Will Not Focus on ‘The Real Positive Things Going On’ Under Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at the White House in Washington, DC
AFP/File Nicholas Kamm

by Dan Riehl12 Oct 2017

CNN contributor Paris Dennard spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday regarding the media, Mike Pence, the ongoing NFL national anthem protests, and the White House’s computer science initiative.

Dennard said, “The mainstream media wants to only focus on this manufactured NFL controversy as relates to the president and somehow say he’s racist. Here we go again–somehow saying that he is anti-black. Here we go again. This is what they do.”

Dennard continued, “They don’t want to focus on the real positive things that are going on, things that benefit Americans, like tax reform or the computer science initiative. These are real things that are going on during the same time frame that they choose not to focus on.”

He concluded by saying, “It’s hypocrisy at best.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN:

Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

