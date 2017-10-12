FRC’s Perkins: Social Media Conglomerates ‘Want to Shut off Debate and Discussion’ on Key Issues

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday to preview this year’s Values Voter Summit, the Boy Scouts of America’s decision to allow girls into their ranks, and Twitter’s suppression of a campaign video for Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) announcing her run for the Senate over factual comments regarding the abortion industry.

As for the Blackburn video on Twitter, said Perkins, “You have this narrative that they want told. And if it doesn’t fit that narrative, I think people need to realize that increasingly there are those that want to shut off debate and discussion about very important issues that determine where we go as a country.”

He continued, “And the social media world, as these conglomerates begin to control access, I think people need to be concerned.”

This weekend, thousands will descend on Washington for the 12th annual Values Voter Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel. They are coming to D.C. ready to seize a moment that was delivered with the election of Donald Trump and significant conservative gains in both the House and Senate. These voters are coming energized by a president who is working to keep his promises but exasperated by the U.S. Senate that has become the graveyard of promises.

