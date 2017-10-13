West Virginia AG Patrick Morrisey: Washington Is Broken, and Sen. Manchin Is Part of the Swamp

West Virginia Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Patrick Morrisey spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday regarding his campaign, including his recent endorsement by pro-President Trump Super PAC Great America Alliance.

Morrisey also discussed his tenure as attorney general, saying, “The reason I want to run for Senate is Washington is utterly broken.” He also talked about his record of going after the Obama administration for what he called “stupid regulations.”

advertisement

“We can start to clean up these terribly burdensome regulations. We can make the tax code much simpler, much flatter, so that it works for everyday people, so we’re incentivizing work. And I want to go down there and actually get things done,” said Morrisey.

He also blasted Washington for not following through on its many promises to repeal and replace Obamacare.

As for his potential general election opponent Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), he said, “Joe Manchin is every bit a part of the problem in the Swamp of Washington, DC, as you’re going to find for a few reasons.”

“He’s very good at being able to say one thing and do another,” Morrisey said of Manchin, citing Manchin’s support of both Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Barack Obama before that.

Added Morrisey, “On issue after issue after issue, Joe Manchin is actually much further over to the left,” calling out Manchin for playing both sides on both pro-life and gun policy issues.

To learn more about Morrisey, visit his campaign website.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: