Media Research Center Vice President of Business and Culture Dan Gainor joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday to discuss the Republican Party and media freakout over Stephen Bannon’s declaration of war against the establishment.

Gainor said, “They’re terrified that someone is going to come over and basically mess with their little world.”

“The inside-the-Beltway crowd,” he continued, “they think they’re better and smarter than everybody. And if you watch it on Twitter and get to know the people, they don’t care what the voters want.”

Added Gainor, “The Washington political class – and it’s not just members of Congress, but it’s their staff in some cases; it’s the whole support network in government and media – they think that they should run the country. And they don’t want people from the outside coming in and actually saying, ‘Oh, well, Mr. Smith goes to Washington.’ They don’t want Mr. Smith to go to Washington. They want Mr. Smith to stay home. They want Mitch McConnell to go to Washington.”

“They want people who will be in the pocket of K Street while K Street is dumping money in theirs,” added Gainor. “That’s how they want the system because it’s this symbiotic thing where you go to work on the Hill for a couple years, then you go to work for K Street or go to work for some big company, and then you make the big bucks.”

Gainor concluded, “That’s the way they want the system to work. So they are going to aim all their anger at Steve Bannon or Roy Moore or if Kid Rock runs. They don’t want anti-establishment candidates because they can’t control them.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

