Surabian: Mitch McConnell’s Senate Is ‘Where the Trump Agenda Goes to Die’

Senior adviser to the Great America Alliance, Andy Surabian, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday regarding the group’s latest GOP primary challenger endorsements, the new Senate compromise on Obamacare, and other political stories of the day.

In discussing the Republican Senate’s failure to pass significant legislation, Surabian said, “When I look at Washington, DC, when I look at the United States Senate, there’s one man who sticks out as the biggest problem, and his name is Mitch McConnell. And our goal is to get rid of him.”

Two of the group’s recent endorsements were reported here:

Great America PAC will announce that in Wisconsin, it is supporting Kevin Nicholson, a Marine veteran running in a hotly contested primary to challenge Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat running for re-election in a state President Donald Trump won. … Meanwhile, in Arizona, Great America PAC is also highlighting its support for former state Sen. Kelli Ward, who recently met with Bannon at a secretive conservative confab in Colorado Springs.

Surabian continued on Wednesday, “Mitch McConnell does not care about a Republican majority. He surely doesn’t care about helping pass the president’s America First agenda. Mitch McConnell cares about protecting Mitch McConnell’s power.”

Surabian also went through a rundown of candidates and potential candidates they may choose to back going forward.

He also said that while House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) takes his share of grief, “it’s the Senate where the Trump agenda goes to die.”

