Grassley Invites Toensing Client ‘to Provide Information to the Senate’ on Uranium One

Victoria Toensing, founding partner of the DiGenova & Toensing law firm spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday regarding a Hill report that her client, an FBI informant, was blocked by the Obama administration from telling Congress about the now expanding Russia nuclear corruption case.

Discussing the latest developments in the case, Toensing said, “Last night when I was at Fox, in make-up, I got a letter from Senator Grassley, Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley, inviting my client to provide information to the Senate.”

“Now, “she continued, “that sets up a Constitutional issue because the executive branch can’t say to somebody, you can not give information to the legislative branch. So, it will be interesting to see how the Justice Department handles this matter.”

Asked to predict what may come next, Toensing said, “Let’s see what’s going to happen now that chairman Grassley has asked for my client to provide information and see how the Justice Department reacts, if they’re going to still say, oh no, we’re not going to allow this person to give information to Congress.”

