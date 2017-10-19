Kurdistan Spox: Administration ‘Turning a Blind Eye’ to Iranian-Backed Militias with U.S. Weapons in Kurdistan

Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, the Kurdistan regional government representative to the United States, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday regarding the thousands of Kurds fleeing Kirkuk following the Iraqi Army invasion of the city after an independence referendum.

Rahman told Marlow that Iranian backed militias are entering Kirkuk even though the media appears to be saying it isn’t happening, citing a very real disconnect with the Trump administration between what we’re seeing on the ground and what they claim to believe.

“I would like to reiterate,” said Rahman, “that we see ourselves as friends and allies of the United States. We have a long relationship and we hope that this current disagreement will not tarnish that relationship.”

Rahman continued, “Just over the weekend, President Trump announced a very strong position against Iran. And therefore we are so surprised that there seems to be a turning of a blind eye to what is happening in Iraq, where Iranian-backed militias are able to move and sometimes use American weapons … and, again, the administration is either turning a blind eye or just doesn’t see it.”

“That is what they tell us,” concluded Rahman, “they think our information is not right. So, I would ask President Trump and the administration, please, stand by your loyal allies in Kurdistan. do not abandon your friends.”

