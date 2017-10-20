Roy Moore Defends Alabama Against Doug Jones’ ‘Embarrassment’ Smear

Judge Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Matt Boyle on Friday to discuss the race. His Democrat opponent, Doug Jones, has been under fire for saying Alabama has been an embarrassment.

“I’m tired of Alabama being an embarrassment around the country,” Jones said to AL.com on Wednesday.

The Moore campaign blasted Jones in a statement:

“Alabama needs a senator in Washington who is proud of this state, someone who will be a strong ambassador for Alabama. We don’t need an Obama-like senator who goes on an apology tour for Alabama like President Obama did for America. Doug Jones’ comments are reminiscent of the condescending remarks made by Barack Obama about people who bitterly cling to their guns and religion. Yet it makes sense in a way: Doug Jones is a left-wing extremist who told MSNBC he doesn’t support any restrictions on abortion. He clearly has little in common with the values of most Alabamians – so his disdain for our state is as sincere as his beliefs are extreme.”

Moore said to Boyle today, “He’s also said within the very recent past, I think it was on MSNBC, that he wouldn’t have voted for Jeff Sessions.”

“He also said he’s right to life once a baby is born. That just shows how liberal he is,” added Moore.

“He’s got to face the people of Alabama in the election and I think that’ll come out there,” continued Moore. “We’ve not been an embarrassment to our country. We’ve stood for our Constitution and if that’s an embarrassment, then so be it,” he said.

“We’ve got to be dedicated to our country, not the political leadership,” meaning in D.C. concluded Moore, signaling that he won’t be beholden to Mitch McConnell or the entrenched political establishment in Washington if elected.

Moore was recently endorsed by both Sen Mike Lee of Utah and Sen Rand Paul of Kentucky.

