Dan Gainor: Media Obsessed with Trump Russia Conspiracy Ignoring Clinton Uranium One

Media Research Center Vice President of Business and Culture Dan Gainor joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Monday to discuss the media’s refusal to touch the Hillary Clinton Uranium One story and other topics.

Gainor praised the Hill for breaking the story on the Clintons while pointing out that most establishment media outlets do not want to cover it.

“The major media didn’t want to cover it,” said Gainor. “In fact, yesterday on Face the Nation, John Dickerson was one of the first major media people on CBS, ABC, or NBC to even discuss it. That’s five days after the Hill had the story.”

Gainor added, “The media has spent endless hours promoting this Russia connection for Trump that they’ve never been able to prove. They’ve been talking about it since October of last year. And here you’ve got new allegations actually tying Hillary Clinton to something, and they don’t want to cover it at all.”

He went on to point out the need for more conservative journalism to combat the significant imbalance as compared to the left.

