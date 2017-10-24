Former SEAL Robert O’Neill Describes the Moment He Killed Osama bin Laden

Robert O’Neill, former Navy SEAL and author, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Tuesday regarding his new book, The Operator: Firing the Shots That Killed Osama bin Laden and My Years as a SEAL Team Warrior.

Describing the moment he killed Osama bin Laden, O’Neill said, “I remember most vividly the last few steps going up the last set of stairs in bin Laden’s house. I had one guy in front of me. We were making our way upstairs. There was a curtain that was blocking a hallway, and we knew there was some people behind the curtain, and we were certain who they were, and we were assuming they were suicide bombers.”

O’Neill described in the interview the encounter moment by moment, up to and including the moment he shot bin Laden.

“I turned to the right, and then standing in front of me about three feet away was Osama bin Laden,” he continued. “His wife was in between us. He sort of had his hands on her shoulders, a hand on each shoulder, sort of pushing her towards the chaos.”

“I remember seeing him, thinking that he’s older than I thought, he’s taller than I thought, and he’s skinnier than I thought,” said O’Neill.

O’Neill described his features right down to the length of his beard and how he assessed the threat of the situation, saying, “I decided to take him out like a suicide bomber. I’ve dealt with suicide bombers before. They’re very impressive and very loud and scary, to be honest, and permanent. I pulled the trigger, shot him in the head twice. He fell to the ground. I shot him one more time. … He fell dead at the foot of his bed.”

The full details from Tuesday’s interview can be heard below.

